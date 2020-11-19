A corner of Vinh Yen city of Vinh Phuc province (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – Northern Vinh Phuc province ranked sixth in the level of information technology application among the State agencies nationwide in 2019, surging by 33 places against the previous year.

The results were recently unveiled by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Vinh Phuc also enjoyed progress in providing online public services, according to the rankings.

A report of the provincial People’s Committee said that all departments and sectors have access to internet and administrative procedures are handled online through the single-window system and the public service portal.

The rate of documents with digital signatures in the province now averages 88 percent.

The northern province is among the three localities rated Level A in cyber information security assessment for 2019 made by the Authority of Information Security (AIS) at the MIC.

The ratings covered the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, and 26 ministries, ministerial-level agencies and Governmental agencies (except the ministries of public security, defence and information and communications).

Vinh Phuc, along with the central city of Da Nang and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, are rated Level A, while the State Bank of Vietnam is the only agency to achieve Level A./.