Travel Quang Binh tourism rebounding To recover and develop its tourism sector after the travails caused by COVID-19, the central province of Quang Binh has introduced a number of tourism stimulus programmes and new product offerings in a bid to attract more visitors. Tourist numbers have already been on the rise in the opening weeks of the year, which is a positive sign for recovery.

Travel Hard nuts to be cracked in digital transformation in tourism The COVID-19 pandemic has posed big challenges for almost all industries and fields, with tourism among those suffering the heaviest. At the same time, due to the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with changes in consumer habits, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, digital transformation has become an indispensable requirement of the industry.

Travel Dak Nong seeking ways to develop tourism Located at the southern gateway to the Central Highlands, Dak Nong province holds many advantages in tourism development. The sector, however, has been seriously affected by COVID-19 over recent years, so in order to recover, many businesses and young people have brought local advantages into play to attract tourists.

Travel Improved quality of services, products needed to lure foreign tourists: Official The tourism sector should pay special heed to improving the quality of tourism products, infrastructure facilities and human resources, and utilities provided for foreign tourists in order to increase its competitiveness and attract more foreign visitors in the post-COVID-19 pandemic, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh has said.