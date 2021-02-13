Visiting a pagoda in the spring has become a valued custom for Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

When the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve, many people begin their pilgrimage to nearby pagodas to pray for health and luck for themselves and their loved ones.

Offerings, including flowers, incense and fruit, are given to wish for a successful year for friends and relatives.

Many people sincerely believe that all wishes made on New Year’s Eve will come true.

Vietnamese people believe that going to a pagoda is not just to pray for good things in the coming year, but also to reflect on what they have done in the past and leave all hardship behind.

Many young Vietnamese go to pagodas in the spring not just to pray for good things but also to enjoy the pagodas’ beauty and serene atmosphere. A trip to a pagoda teaches them about their roots and Vietnam’s traditions./.

VNA