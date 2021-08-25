V-League 2021 officially cancelled due to COVID-19
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) decided to officially cancel the 2021 national football season after consulting with 27 local professional clubs in a virtual meeting on August 28.
The unprecedented move was made due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
All 27 clubs agreed to cancel the remainder of all 2021 tournaments – V-League 1, V-League 2 and the National Cup. In the previous meeting two days ago, only seven of them agreed with the cancellation proposal.
The season has been repeatedly postponed because of COVID-19 and was due to return in February 2022.
Hoang Anh Gia Lai were leading the V-League 1, two points ahead of Viettel. But it remains unknown whether the results will be recorded./.
