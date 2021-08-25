Culture - Sports Vietnamese futsal team heads to Spain On August 24, the Vietnamese futsal team on August 24 night departed to Spain for training and joining an international four-side tournament.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers begin journey at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Swimmers Trinh Thi Bich Nhu and Vo Thanh Tung will be the first Vietnamese athletes to compete at the first official competition day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on August 25.

Culture - Sports Online music programme raises funds for COVID-19 affected people Episode 3 of a music performance programme themed “Sing for life, Sing for love” will be broadcast on virtual platforms at 8:10 pm on August 26 with the participation of artists from northern and southern locations, to raise funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Japanese people cheer on Vietnam's ParaGames athletes Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have received enthusiastic support from the mayor and residents of Kokubunji city, Tokyo - one of the "host towns" of the Vietnamese delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.