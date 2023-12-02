Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (first from left), IOM leaders and several ambassadors at the event (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – The International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and countries across the globe should continue the cooperative and multilateral approach to address migration issues, with the IOM playing the central and leading role in strengthening global migration management, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.



Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, made the statement while attending the 114th session of the IOM council recently held in Switzerland.



She highlighted Vietnam has been actively carrying out policies and measures under the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), and thanked the IOM for its support for the country to implement the document.



Voicing her concerns over human trafficking and illegal migration, especially the risks related to online frauds, the Vietnamese diplomat suggested the IOM and its member states assess the emerging challenges to migration, while identifying priority measures to promote the implementation of the GCM in a practical fashion across the globe.



Meanwhile, IOM General Director Amy Pope said that priorities of the IOM in the coming time will include protecting migrants and seeking solutions to forced displacement and measures to respond to climate change and promote regular migration channels.



She called on countries to continue providing flexible funding for the IOM so that the organisation is able to better handle diverse migration challenges.



At the session, IOM member states hailed the organisation’s important role in tackling migration issues as well as its restructuring to improve operation efficiency.



They agreed that countries and partners, under the leadership of the IOM, need to strengthen cooperation to promote safe and orderly migration in tandem with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to effectively carrying out the GCM./.



