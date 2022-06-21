Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia visits the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An important task for the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is continuing to provide information in a timely manner, while working harder to deserve its position as the state news agency in the context of integration, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said on June 21.



Speaking at a meeting with VNA representatives on the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21) at the agency’s headquarters in Hanoi, Nghia lauded the efforts and continuous innovations made by the agency, as well as its role in providing information both at home and abroad.



VNA journalists have reported on major events, helping Vietnamese people and international friends understand Party and State guidelines and policies, especially the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and helping to affirm Vietnam’s position and reputation in the international arena, he said.



Nghia expressed his belief that with its capacity, the VNA will successfully fulfill tasks assigned by the Party and the State, urging the agency to step up external information services to promote the land and people of Vietnam.



VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang briefed Nghia on the operations of the agency, saying the VNA has increased information to protect the Party’s ideological foundation and refute incorrect and hostile views, and accompanied competent agencies in the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.



Mentioning the biggest regional sporting event, SEA Games 31, in Hanoi last month, Trang said as the host country's news agency, the VNA worked to spread the message of a Vietnam that has brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control and stands ready to open doors to international friends, as well as the message of a united ASEAN for a stronger Southeast Asia.



The VNA has brought into play the strengths of its 93 representative offices at home and abroad, five information departments and other units, she said, adding that social platforms have also been utilised to spread information.



The General Director noted her hope that the VNA will receive more attention and instructions from the Commission for Information and Education to better fulfill its political tasks and promote its role in guiding public opinion./.