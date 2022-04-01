Sci-Tech Supporting small enterprises with digital transformation Hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises will receive support for making the digital transformation from the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA).

Sci-Tech Workshop spotlights blockchain technology in digital identification A workshop took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 30 to discuss the potential multi-industry application of blockchain technology and the feasibility of integrating blockchain technology into information technology systems.

Society Two university professors to receive 2021 Kovalevskaya Award The 2021 Kovalevskaya Award will be given to two Vietnamese university professors in recognition of their outstanding research achievements and great contribution to the national development, the award committee has announced.