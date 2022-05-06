VNPT technicians install and check infrastructure at a SEA Games 31 venue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) have sped up the installation and trial runs of IT infrastructure at press facilities and competition venues for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to the Organising Committee.

At the international broadcasting and media centre at the National Convention Centre (NCC) in Hanoi, VNPT will bolster 5G services to facilitate news coverage in the fastest and most convenient manner.



Technicians have been assigned to work at competition venues and the NCC. The 18001031 helpline was launched on May 1 to field queries around the clock.



As the largest sporting event in the region, SEA Games 31 is projected to draw 1 billion viewers via TV and social networks, with 1,200 hours of live broadcasts, placing huge pressure on ensuring telecom and ICT infrastructure.



In response, VNPT has set up high-speed internet transmission lines along with 3G and 4G signal boosters at venues in Hanoi and other host localities.



The company, the seventh diamond sponsor of SEA Games 31, has also planned to ensure telecom and ICT infrastructure in all situations.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19./.

Organising Committee