VNPT to shut down 2G base transceiver stations
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has devised a roadmap to shut down 2G signals and provide optimal conversion support, preparing for its upcoming cessation of the old technology in September.
As reported by the Ha Noi Moi newspaper, for the past two years, the group has closed down individual 2G stations that either generated very little traffic or none at all. Additionally, it has intensified communications campaigns to inform customers of the policy and its timeline.
Particularly, to support affected customers, the telecom service provider has deployed staff for direct assistance and implemented discounts on terminal equipment. Customers have been advised to promptly check information about their 2G devices and proceed with the conversion or upgrade to 3G, 4G, or 5G ones.
According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, shutting down 2G signals aims to optimise frequency planning to allocate bandwidth for more advanced and modern mobile technologies. For network operators, stopping the use of old technologies helps leverage network infrastructure and costs and meet requirements of the national digital transformation process./.