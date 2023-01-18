A total of 420 private placements of corporate bonds worth approximately 244.6 trillion VND (10.43 billion USD) were made in 2022. ( Photo: VTV)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 420 private placements of corporate bonds worth approximately 244.6 trillion VND (10.43 billion USD) were made in 2022, accounting for 96% of the total issuance value and marking a year-on-year decrease of 66 %, according to Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA).

In 2022, the banking group was the largest issuer of private corporate bonds with a value of VND 136.77 trillion VND, accounting for 53.6% of the total issuance value.

The average issuance term of this group is 5.47 years, and the average annual interest rate 5.48%.

The real estate group was the runner-up with an issuance value of nearly 52 trillion VND, accounting for 20.4% of the total issuance value. Compared to 2021, the value of bonds issued by real estate businesses decreased by nearly 76%.

In 2022, businesses bought back 210.83 trillion VND, an increase of 46% compared to 2021.

In 2023, about 290 trillion VND of bonds will reach maturity. Particularly, in the first month of the year, about VND 17.5 trillion VND of bonds get matured including 10.5 trillion VND of real estate bonds, accounting for 60% of corporate bonds’ value and 5.9 trillion VND of construction bonds, accounting for 34%.

According to VBMA, in the first week of 2023, no corporate bond placements were recorded. The total value of bonds bought back by bond issuers before maturity was 310 billion VND, down 17% compared to the same period last year.