Business OV businesses in Thailand, Laos foster partnerships with peers at home The first Thailand-Vietnam-Laos Business Forum took place in Udon Thani province of Thailand on November 28, attracting 300 management officials and Vietnamese businesses from the three countries.

Business Bac Lieu pledges incentives for investors Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province Pham Van Thieu has committed to creating the most transparent and fair investment environment for investors with the best incentives and the highest sense of responsibility.

Business Binh Duong attracts 2.8 billion USD in FDI this year The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong is likely to attract 2.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, exceeding the target by 1.6 times, according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh.