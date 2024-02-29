The fundraising campaign, held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory this April, will last for 56 days – from February 25 to April 22.

It aims to attract 70,000 people to walking and jogging for a total of 700,000km.

The event also looks to raise 7 billion VND, or 284,000 USD, in donations to assist the needy in the northern mountainous provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, and Thai Nguyen.

From February 25 to April 22, the Vietnam Red Cross Society will also hold mass walking events in localities every Sunday, blood donation drives, encouragement of organ and tissue donation registration, and community activities such as waste collection and tree planting.

According to organizers, the participation by each person is not only a physical act for their health, but also a demonstration of the continuation of the traditional kindness and heroism passed down from former generations./.

VNA