– The World Bank has offered 5.5 trillion rupiahs (400 million USD) to help Indonesia rehabilitate its mangrove forests in the next four years.According to Indonesia n Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan , the funding will support the country’s mangrove rehabilitation programme, which is set to recover about 600,000 hectares.According to official data, the nation currently has 3.49 million hectares of mangrove forests , of which 52 percent or 1.82 million hectares are in damaged condition.Based on Indonesia’s 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), its Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries has been mandated to carry out coastal rehabilitation efforts through mangrove tree planting across 1,800 ha areas by 2024./.