WB grants 400 million USD for Indonesia’s mangrove rehabilitation
Illustrative photo (Source: World Bank)
Jakarta (VNA) – The World Bank has offered 5.5 trillion rupiahs (400 million USD) to help Indonesia rehabilitate its mangrove forests in the next four years.
According to Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the funding will support the country’s mangrove rehabilitation programme, which is set to recover about 600,000 hectares.
According to official data, the nation currently has 3.49 million hectares of mangrove forests, of which 52 percent or 1.82 million hectares are in damaged condition.
Based on Indonesia’s 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), its Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries has been mandated to carry out coastal rehabilitation efforts through mangrove tree planting across 1,800 ha areas by 2024./.