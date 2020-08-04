Culture - Sports Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

Beautiful seaweed field in Ninh Thuan The seaweed field is located 10km south of Phan Rang-Thap Cham in Tu Thien village, Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district.

Old wells bring vitality to villages Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains.