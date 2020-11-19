Environment HCM City makes plans to adapt to climate change As one of the cities affected by climate change, Ho Chi Minh City has for many years been making plans to cope with it.

Environment Vietnam enhances cooperation to reduce biodiversity loss The Vietnamese Government has committed to joining hands with governments in the region and the world to reduce biodiversity loss by 2030 for sustainable development.

Environment Natural disasters cost Vietnam nearly 1.3 bln USD so far this year Natural disasters have claimed 280 lives and caused a total loss of approximately 29.9 trillion VND (close to 1.29 billion USD) to Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Environment Development of Vietnam’s biosphere reserves over 20 years A workshop on the development and management of biosphere reserves in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 17 to evaluate the results after 20 years of the country’s joining the World Biosphere Reserve network and propose solutions for the development and sustainable management of Vietnam’s biosphere reserves in the future.