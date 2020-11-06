World Singapore helps Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines overcome disaster consequences The Singapore Government will contribute 200,000 USD as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)'s public appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines.

World Indonesia looks to attract more Latin American, Caribbean investment The 2020 Indonesia-Latin America and Caribbean Business Forum (INALAC) is slated for November 9-11, with 108 investment projects expected to be offered at the event.

ASEAN Thailand agrees to operate ASEAN centre for public health emergencies The Thai Cabinet has officially approved the proposal to operate the new ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (APHEED).

ASEAN 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for Nov. 12-15 As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15, Vice Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Duong Hoai Nam told the ministry’s regular press conference on November 5.