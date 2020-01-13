Society Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture debuts The Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture officially made debut in the locality on January 12, helping ensure policies for Vietnamese expatriates and promote solidarity among them.

Society Vietnamese abroad celebrate traditional New Year Vietnamese communities in many countries are celebrating the traditional New Year (Tet) on lunar calendar, which falls on January 25 this year, with various activities.

Society Officials present Tet gifts to poor people, disadvantaged children Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on January 12 visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.