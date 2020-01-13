WeChoice Awards honour contributors to community
Eighteen persons whose stories had exerted positive impacts on the community in 2019 were honoured with WeChoice Awards at a gala night in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12.
According to Vuong Vu Thang, Chairman of VCCORP JSC and member of the jury, the awardees include both artists and normal individuals.
The title of “pioneer” was presented to Nguyen Tan Minh and Pham Nguyen Phu Sy who invented dog ultrasonic deterrent equipment named “D.S Dog Security.”
“Loai Plastic” (Plastic Species), a non-profit project, won the title of “plastic robber” in recognition of its contributions to raising public awareness, especially among youngsters, of environmental protection.
Young creative director Denis Dang was honoured in the category of “New Face.” Meanwhile, the most favourite movie award went to “Mat biec” (Blue eyes), and the best television film was “Ve nha di con” (Come home, my dear).
Omo Matic and NesCafe Plan were honoured for a joint campaign that has contributed to sustainable development.
Miss International Queen Huong Giang won the prize of “artist with outstanding activities.”
Besides, the organisers presented awards to the top 10 inspirational individuals selected by the community, and five inspirational ambassadors whose stories have helped to consolidate confidence and nurture dreams of youths./.