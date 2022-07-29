Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh (right) meets Governor of Western Australia Christopher Dawson. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Sydney (VNA) – The Government of Western Australia (WA) attaches special importance to Vietnam’s role in its Asian Engagement Strategy 2019-2030, according to Reece Whiby, Minister for Environment and Climate Action.



At a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh who paid an official visit to the state from July 26-28, he emphasised the potential for diverse cooperation between the two sides, affirming that Western Australian leaders wish to visit Vietnam this year to promote cooperative relationship for mutual benefit.



For his part, Thanh expressed his delight at the economic development achievements and the initial results of the Western Australian government in implementing the strategy as well as economic cooperation between the state and Vietnam.



The ambassador said that there is still room for expanding collaboration between the state and Vietnamese localities as Western Australia has advantages in mining, energy and technology industries.



Leaders of the state’s legislature supported the establishment of a friendship parliamentarian between Western Australia and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province to enhance the exchange between parliamentarians of the two sides.



The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Western Australia also pledged to promote the training of judges for Vietnam and accelerate the implementation of a cooperative agreement between the court and the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam which was signed in December 2017.



While highlighting activities to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese students to study and live in the state capital, Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said he looks forward to the opening of a direct air route between the city and Vietnam to promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges./.