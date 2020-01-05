Whitehat Grand Prix 06 kicks off in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 300 teams from 55 countries and territories took part in the first round of global cyber-security competition Whitehat Grand Prix 06 in Hanoi on January 4.
Out of 324 teams, there are 57 local teams. According to the organisers, India, the US, Japan and China are the countries with the most teams competing this time.
Ten outstanding teams who survive the round will be invited to compete directly for eight consecutive hours in the final round, which will cover the challenge of hardware security breaches.
The first-prize winner will pocket 230 million VND (10,000 USD), while the second and third will go home with 45 million VND and 25 million VND, respectively.
The first WhiteHat Grand Prix was held in 2014. It became an annual international competition the following year, drawing the participation of leading cyber-security teams from all over the world. It attracted 453 teams from 62 nations and territories last year./.