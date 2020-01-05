Sci-Tech 62 honoured as “scientists of farmers” Sixty two individuals, including four women, have been honoured as “scientists of farmers” in recognition of their significant devotion and contributions to farmers, agriculture and new-style rural area building.

Sci-Tech International-standard GPS stations launched in Vietnam The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on December 27 launched a nationwide network of stations that constantly log and process satellite-based GPS data for better mapping and surveys.

Sci-Tech HueCIT becomes Quang Trung Software City member The Thua Thien-Hue Centre for Information Technology (HueCIT) has become a member of the Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s ratification of the admission.