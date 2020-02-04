Wife of ex-Malaysian PM fails to appear in court
The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, was absent at her corruption trial on February 3 due to health problem, the New Strait Times reported.
Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo: EPA)
Rosmah, currently on bail, was admitted for treatment at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur, on February 3 night.
Her lawyer said Rosmah’s condition could be described as life threatening, adding that she is unfit to attend the trial for this entire week, but the defence was ready to proceed next week.
However, lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram vigorously objected the defence’s application and said Rosmah was just trying everything possible to avoid attending court.
He called on the judge to revoke Rosmah’s bail and throw her in prison to ensure her attendance in court, according to the New Strait Times.
Also on February 3, the court adjourned the trial to February 5.
Rosmah, 69, was supposed to attend the first day of her corruption trial in connection with the supply and installation for solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak state in 2016, when her husband was acting as Prime Minister of Malaysia./.