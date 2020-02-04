World Malaysia confirms first citizen infected with coronavirus Malaysian health authorities on February 4 confirmed the first citizen to be infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 10.

World Laos establishes specialised committee for fighting nCoV The Lao Prime Minister on February 3 decided to set up a committee specialised on fighting the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (nCoV).

World Thailand tightens control of face mask price Face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser have been included on the state price control list which will be proposed to the Thai cabinet on February 4, as part of efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, local media reported.