Bangkok (VNA) – According to Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), the recent outbreak of wildfires in the country has put an estimated 160,000 hectares in 10 northern provinces at risk, marking a critical environmental and humanitarian crisis.

The affected provinces are Tak, Lampang, Chiang Mai, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, and Kamphaeng Phet.

The GISTDA said that the conflagration is often ignited deliberately by farmers engaging in pre-planting or post-harvest burns. Most concerning is the incineration of conserved areas within national parks and agricultural zones. The agency vows to combat the blazes with rigorous measures.

Utilising satellite technology, GISTDA reports a staggering 1,532 hot spots nationwide, with 221 in Kanchanaburi alone.

The GISTDA has announced 1,485 wildfires hot spots in Myanmar, 851 spots in Laos, 833 spots in Cambodia and 595 spots in Vietnam./.