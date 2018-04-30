Police of the southern province of Binh Duong detected a wildlife transport case on April 28 (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Police of the southern province of Binh Duong detected a wildlife transport case on April 28.

Police uncovered a number of wild animals in a coach running on the National Road 13, en route from Binh Phuoc province to Ho Chi Minh City. A number of smuggled wild animals included iguana, snake and civets.

Driver Huynh Ngo Tu, residing in HCM City, confessed that he was hired by a man to carry the animals to the city.

The animals have been handed over to Binh Duong’s Forest Management Department and the case is being investigated.-VNA