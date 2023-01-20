Winner of logo design contest marking Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties announced
The winner of the contest to design a commemorative logo for the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership was honoured at an award ceremony held in both face-to-face and online forms in Hanoi on January 19.
Co-hosted by the Vietnam - Singapore Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam, this was an opening event for a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The contest was initiated by the Vietnamese Students' Association in Singapore and the Singapore Global Network (SGN) in October last year for Vietnamese students studying from the high school to doctoral (PhD) levels in Singapore.
The first prize went to Le Thanh Hong, a student at Singapore Polytechnic.
Addressing the event, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam emphasised that the strong economic relations between the two nations are the foundation of the bilateral relations.
He also highlighted the exchange relationships in terms of tourism, education and culture between Vietnam and Singapore, saying that Singapore always welcomes Vietnamese students to study and research at its educational institutions.
The organising board has received many creative and original entries, which reflect the spirit of the fruitful relationship between the two countries, he said, adding that the selected logo will be used by the Embassy of Singapore in Hanoi, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, SGN and their partners in events celebrating the 50th anniversary of relations between the two nations in 2023./.