The president hailed the role of cultural activists and creators, and artists in preserving and developing Vietnam's culture.

He affirmed that Vietnam is taking a steady step forward to a new stage of development, which requires the strong promotion of the strength of Vietnamese people and culture - a driving force and important internal resource for sustainable development.

The State leader also asked ministries, agencies, sectors, and localities to promptly honour and praise artists with great achievements and contributions to the country.

This time, seven veteran photographers of the Vietnam News Agency were honoured. Chu Chi Thanh was granted the Ho Chi Minh Awards; Nguyen Huu Loc, Pham Van Thinh, Dinh Quang Thanh, and Tran Van Tuan with the State Awards; while Vo An Khanh and Nguyen Dang were posthumously presented with the Ho Chi Minh and State Awards respectively./.

VNA