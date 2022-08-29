The photo by Luong Viet Son Tung from Hanoi that win gold medal. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of the photo contest "Khoanh khac SEA Games 31" (Moments of the SEA Games 31) were honoured at a ceremony organised by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artist (VNAP) on August 29.



The winning works were selected from 2,083 entries by 237 photographers, both amateur and professional, from across the country.



Luong Viet Son Tung from Hanoi won the gold medal with the work “Dien kinh Viet Nam tao bat ngo voi tam huy chuong vang o noi dung 100m rao cua Bui Thi Nguyen” (Vietnamese track and field create a big surprise with a gold medal of athlete Bui Thi Nguyen in the women’s 100-metre hurdle race”. Tung and Dinh Trong Hai from Hanoi also clinched the silver medals.





The "Gold medal" by Dinh Trong Hai that wins silver medal. (Photo: VNA)

Three bronze medals went to Nguyen Viet Hong from Hanoi, and Le Hoang Men and Vo Hoang Trieu from Ho Chi Minh city. The organising board of the contest also presented five consolation prizes for outstanding photos.

Addressing the event, Tran Thi Thu Dong, VNAP president, said the contest aims to capture the performances of athletes, fans cheering and other event-related activities as well as beautiful images of spectators with noble sportsmanship. It also encourages photographers to renew methods and thinking in art creation.

An exhibition of the winning works is underway at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre until September 5. After that, the works will be exhibited in provinces and cities nationwide./.