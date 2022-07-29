Vietnamese photographer wins first prize at int’l photography award
A shot taken by Cao Nguyen Vu captures hundreds of fishing boats anchored in Quang Ngai Province. (Photo courtesy of Hamdan International Photography Awards)Hanoi (VNA) - A photo titled “Matrix of boats” taken by local photographer Cao Nguyen Vu took the first place title at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum international photography award (HIPA).
The photo shows boats anchored in the central province of Quang Ngai as they seek shelter from typhoon No. 9 in 2020, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The 38-year-old photographer came first in the nature’s general colour category, thereby receiving a cash prize totaling 15,000 USD.
The annual photo contest HIPA was first held back in 2011 with total prizes of up to 400,000 USD. The winner of the grand prize was awarded 120,000 USD./.