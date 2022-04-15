Vietnam to select participants in ASEAN youth photo contest
The banner of the contest in Vietnam (Photo: The organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) will select five entries to represent Vietnam at an ASEAN youth photo competition whose theme spotlighting solidarity for mutual interest.
Eligible candidates are Vietnamese nationals aged 18 – 35, with each submission being a single photo taken in Vietnam with an under-100-words description. Each picture is required to be in JPG or JPEG format and have a resolution from 150 to 300 dpi and a size between 3 and 5 MB.
The deadline for submission is April 25.
The ASEAN contest aims to offer member states the opportunity to mark and share cultures, beliefs and unity through photographs; encourage and empower talented ASEAN youths in promoting identity and social responsibility; and enhance the awareness on and value of the bloc.
Each participating nation is set to select five photos for the regional round, which will award 14 of them with different prizes. The top three will be invited to Cambodia to receive their prizes at the conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community./.