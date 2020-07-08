Winners of Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest honoured
A virtual ceremony to honour winners of the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest 2020 was held on July 7 night connecting Hanoi with 10 locations around the world, including Hung Kings' Temple in Phu Tho province and those in Malaysia, Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Slovakia, the US, Canada, Australia, and Nigeria.
Prof. Dr. Ta Ngoc Tan (L) and and journalist Le Quoc Minh (C) are honoured at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Lasting from March 18 to May 31, the online contest received 227 entries from 25 countries and territories worldwide.
The organisers awarded medals and the King's prize certificates to Prof. Dr. Ta Ngoc Tan, Vice Chairman of the Theoretical Council under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of the contest organising board; and journalist Le Quoc Minh, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency, in recognition of their contributions to holding the contest.
As many as 35 works were honoured at the event, with the two first prizes were awarded to Holi Thang and Nguyet Vu for the works “Hao Khi Viet Nam” and “Ra Ha Noi di anh”, respectively.
The contest focused on a status writing competition towards the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day for Vietnamese expatriates and international friends across the world, which shared their feelings about and pride of the homeland and ancestors; touching stories about Vietnamese expatriates abroad, and mutual support among overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and international friends amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the contest, the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day project has contributed to arousing emotions of national pride among most generations of OVs abroad.
The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day project was set up in 2015 to strengthen the great national unity and promote Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity to the globe.
In 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision supporting the continuous implementation of the event in countries with large Vietnamese communities./.