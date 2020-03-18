Vietnam Ancestral Global Day to be celebrated online due to COVID-19
The Vietnam Ancestral Global Day will be celebrated online due to the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Commemoration of Hung Kings, the legendary nation founders (Photo: VNA)
Founded in 2015, the non-profit socio-cultural project aims to strengthen the great national unity and promote Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage of humanity to the globe.
The day has been observed in 10 foreign countries, namely the Czech Republic, Russia, Hungary, Germany, Laos, Thailand, Japan, Cambodia, Poland and Ukraine.
Particularly in 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision supporting the continuous implementation of the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day in countries with large Vietnamese communities.
Since 2015, the project has moved towards three key goals: preserving and spreading the Intangible Cultural Heritage “Hung Kings’ worship rite” abroad; holding discussions, seminars and workshops to connect and promote intercultural exchange between Vietnamese and other cultures in the world; and building a strategy to spread and advertise Vietnamese cultural and spiritual values in the life of overseas Vietnamese, host countries and international friends.
The commemoration of Hung Kings – the legendary nation founders - is annually observed on the 10th day of the third lunar month. This year, it will fall on April 2.
The ritual was recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.