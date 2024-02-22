Business Vietnam's aquatic product exports expected to recover in 2024 Vietnam’s aquatic product exports in January surged 60.8% year-on-year to 730 million USD, making a positive signal for the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business Vietnamese toothbrushes subject to Türkiye’s extended application of self-defence tax The General Directorate of Imports (DGI) under Ministry of Trade of Türkiye has issued a notice extending the application of self-defence tax on toothbrushes, including those from Vietnam, imported into the country from February 3, 2024, to February 2, 2027, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.

Business VinFast to break ground for integrated electric vehicle facility in India Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast said on February 21 that it will break ground for its integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site in Thoothukudi city, India’s Tamil Nadu state, on February 25.

Business SBV injects large amount of money to support capital for banks The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on February 20 net injected more than 5 trillion VND (nearly 204 million USD) into the banking system through the open market operation (OMO) channel to support capital for commercial banks.