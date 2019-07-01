Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The FLC Quang Ngai tourism-resort complex project, invested by Vietnamese real estate developer FLC Group, was launched in the central province on June 30.The project covers 1,026 hectares, including four areas for hi-end hotels and resorts, and two areas for coastal urban zones, with total investment in the first phase reaching about 11 trillion VND (43 million USD).FLC Quang Ngai also has a golf course to international standards and amusement park clusters.Addressing the launching ceremony, Vice Chairwoman and General Director of FLC Huong Tran Kieu Dung said that the FLC Quang Ngai is part of a chain of high-end resorts that the firm is developing in all regions across the country.In 2018, Quang Ngai welcomed more than 1 million visitors, up 23 percent over 2017, she noted, holding that the locality’s tourism has high potential for further development.As of 2018, Quang Ngai has had nearly 300 accommodation facilities without any high-end hotels, she said.Dung affirmed that FLC will work with provincial authorities and people in preserving cultural values and nature landscapes professionally.The first items of the project are scheduled to become operational in 2020, she said.Tran Ngoc Cang, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai said that the province has 130km of coastline and many beautiful beaches such as Binh Chau, My Khe and Sa Huynh, Ly Son island, and Ca Na mountain, which is considered a second Ba Na mountain.-VNA