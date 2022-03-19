This is the third industrial park in Binh Duong, a major industrial hub of Vietnam, and the 11th in the country.

Invested with over 280 million USD in total, the industrial park will cover 1,000ha and will be equipped with uniform, green, and smart infrastructure to attract investment.

Addressing the event, PM Chinh said the industrial park should be built into a symbol of the two countries’ relations, and bring about benefits to investors, local residents, and Binh Duong as a whole.

He told the province to continue creating optimal conditions for investors and ensure increasingly better material and spiritual life of local people, including those displaced to serve the project development./.

VNA