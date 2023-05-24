Workshop discusses activities supporting innovation, startups
The Ministry of Science and Technology held a workshop on models to deploy public activities and services serving the state management of innovation and start-ups in Hanoi on May 24.
Highlighting the importance of these models, Deputy Minister Tran Van Tung said they help promote the development of national innovation startup support centres in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. The models must invest in both facilities and human resources, he noted.
Pham Dung Nam, Director of the National Startup Support Center, informed participants about a strong growth of innovation and startup activities in the country between 2019 and 2022, adding that Vietnam has so far housed more than 3,000 science and technology enterprises.
Tran Hai Dang from the office of science and technology resources cooperation and development at the ministry’s Agency for Southern Affairs said the southern region has seen the strong development of Vietnam's innovation startup ecosystem. In 2022, it recorded more than 4,000 start-ups, of which ten were valued at over 100 million USD, including four technology unicorns.
National innovation startup centres in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCM City have affirmed their role and position in helping Vietnam emerge as a development centre for innovative startups in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.
The workshop also discussed the support for organisations and individuals to apply and innovate technology; as well as innovation and related state management./.