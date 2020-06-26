Workshop seeks recommendations for policymaking in drug detoxification
A recent workshop in HCM City sought recommendations from experts on policies for drug detoxification and HIV/AIDS prevention and control that suit Vietnam’s existing circumstances.
HCM City (VNA) -
Organised by the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Social Affairs on June 25-26, the function brought together NA deputies and representatives from the Ministries of Justice; Public Security; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and Health as well as People’s Councils of southern and Mekong Delta cities and provinces.
Attendees focused discussions on amendments to legal documents on drug detoxification and the enforcement of laws and policies concerning drug detoxification and post-detoxification management in a number of localities.
All emphasised the significance of these laws and policies, particularly those facilitating voluntary and community-based detoxification.
Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Van Hieu from the Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Criminal Investigation Police Department said drug cases, especially relating to synthetic drugs, have been on the rise.
There were 41 cases from 2014-2019 in which synthetic drug users displayed paranoid delusions and became murderous, he said, killing 65 people in total.
More than 32,000 people were caught using drugs at bars, karaoke parlours, and elsewhere, while over 18,000 drug-affected offenders committed violent crimes such as robbery, manslaughter, rape, and assault.
UNAIDS Country Director Marie-Odile Emond spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in joining and enforcing drug-related international legal standards.
Drug dependence is a health problem and those with drug dependencies have a chronic brain disease, she said, adding this requires long-term treatment and comprehensive intervention in terms of health and mental care as well as social support.
The official further suggested the country add to drug law provisions on preventive medicine and treatment for drug-related disorders, including interventions, to minimise the impact of drug use./.