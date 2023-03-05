Business US biggest supplier of meat, meat products to Vietnam in January: MoIT In January, Vietnam imported 7,950 tonnes of meat and meat products worth 16.86 million USD from the US, which made it the biggest supplier to the country, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Import-Export Department.

Business Potential of Vietnamese farm produce valued in Italy Renzo Piraccini, President of Cesena Fiera, has wished that Vietnam will join the Macfruit 2023 – a fruit and veg professional show in the Italian city of Rimini from May 3-5, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties to introduce its popular tropical farm produce such as dragon fruit, lychee and ginger.

Business Nam O village’s fish sauce to feature at Foodex-Japan exhibition The handmade fish sauce ‘Huong Lang Co’ (Ancient Village Savour) will be the only representative product of the central city participating in the Foodex-Japan 2023 – the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Asia on March 7-10.

Business Banks cautious about profit targets for 2023 Commercial banks will hold annual general meetings of shareholders (AGM) next quarter to map out production and business plans for 2023.