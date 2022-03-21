Politics NA always treasures Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership: Top legislator The National Assembly of Vietnam has always attached great importance to and actively contributed to the stronger development of the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership, said NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam active at 144th IPU Assembly, related meetings A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has joined the forums of young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics People’s Councils need continued performance improvement: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue stressed the task of continuing to improve operations of the People’s Councils while delivering the closing remarks at a conference reviewing the 2021 performance of the People's Councils in southern provinces and centrally-run cities on March 21.