World Press Photo Exhibition 2021 opens in Ho Chi Minh City
Winning works of the World Press Photo Contest 2021 are being on display at Le Van Tam Park of Ho Chi Minh City.
The exhibition showcases 159 outstanding photos of the World Press Photo Contest 2021. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) –
The exhibition was launched by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in the city on March 23 evening, introducing visitors to 159 outstanding photos of last year’s contest.
This is an practical activity towards the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023, Dutch Consul General Daniel Stork said.
According to him, the World Press Photo Contest is the world’s leading contest for professional press photographers and reporters. Last year’s contest received over 74,000 photos of 4,315 photographers from 130 countries and territories. Its winning photos have been exhibited in nearly 90 countries over the globe.
The exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City will remain open to the public till the end of April 10./.