ASEAN Indonesia, UK set up joint economic and trade committee Indonesia and the UK have completed a Joint Trade Review and inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the formation of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

World Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm defence ties Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob held online talks on April 27 during which they reaffirmed defence ties and their support for the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), which mark their 50th anniversary this year.

World COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southeast Asian countries The authorities in Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province on April 27 decided to temporarily impose lockdown on two villages after they found that the villages are linked to four COVID-19 patients.