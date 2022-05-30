Bach Long (or White Dragon) bridge is 632 meters long, and is part of the Moc Chau Island Tourist Complex invested by Tour 26 Moc Chau Joint Stock Company.

This is a complex of entertainment services and high-class resorts including five-star hotel, monorail amusement park, cable car service and ethnic cuisine area, with Bach Long bridge being its highlight.

Construction for the bridge started in early 2021 with a total investment of over 33 million USD. It is open for visitors from April 30 this year. Many people have come here to experience exciting and joyful moments.

The same day, Bach Long bridge was recognized as the world’s longest cliff-side path by Guinness World Records and the world's glass-bottomed bridge by the World Record Association and the Official World Record./.

VNA