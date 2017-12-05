Volunteers plant trees at the Lang Sen Wetland Reserve of Long An province (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Intel Vietnam - Malaysia on December 5 launched a joint effort to plant 7,000 trees at the Lang Sen Wetland Reserve of the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

This is a continuation of the project to grow 12,000 trees at the reserve in the previous year, in a bid to restore degraded forests, improve resilience of wetland plants and mitigate negative impacts of flood and drought.

The planting also aims to provide wood and non-wood products such as cajuput oil, honey and valuable medicinal herbs as well as eco-tourism services to support local residents.

The project, with the participation of 270 volunteers of Intel Vietnam, will also contribute to the WWF’s strategic plan which helps Lang Sen reserve and local community enhance climate change adaptation.

Officially established in 2004, Lang Sen Wetland Reserve is among the few natural remnants of the Plain of Reeds (Dong Thap Muoi), and home to almost 400 species of plants and animals.-VNA