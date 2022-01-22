“Xuan Que huong” programme brings Tet atmosphere to Vietnamese community in US
The Vietnamese community in the US and US friends gathered at the “Xuan Que huong” (Homland Spring) programme that was held online on January 21 (Washington time) in Washington on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
Participants at the programme (Photo: VNA)Washington (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in the US and US friends gathered at the “Xuan Que huong” (Homland Spring) programme that was held online on January 21 (Washington time) in Washington on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc highlighted the meaning of the traditional Tet in the culture of Vietnam.
Looking back on the past year, the diplomat underlined that Vietnam and the US have put COVID-19 under good control and are boosting socio-economic recovery. The Vietnamese community in the US has risen strongly despite difficulties brought by the pandemic, he said, adding that the community had provided helpful support to the homeland in COVID-19 fight.
Noting that good progress was seen in the Vietnam-US relations across all fields last year, Ngoc took the occasion to thank the Vietnamese community in the US as well as US and international friends for giving Vietnam helpful support over the years. He extended best New Year wishes to the community, expressing hope that the Year of the Tiger will bring luck, success, as well as stronger recovery and growth for Vietnam and the Vietnam-US relations.
For his part, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper expressed his delight to return to Vietnam as an ambassador. He extended New Year wish in Vietnamese to all participants. He affirmed that he will work hard for the further development of the Vietnam-US ties, contributing to peace, security, prosperity of the region and the world./.