Despite being grown in large quantities in Binh Yen hamlet, Binh Son commune, Luc Nam district, in Bac Giang province, lychee, oranges, and pomelo are not for everyone, including local farmer Nguyen Van Tuan. Noting their low economic value, he switched to grapes in March of last year.

After seeing that the vines at the Bac Giang University were weighed down with beautiful juicy black grapes, he studied the variety carefully and decided to invest some 150,000 USD in building his own vineyard. He initially encountered a host of difficulties due to his limited experience, but he followed the university’s instructions and learned what he could from other grape growers. His vines then began yielding plenty of fruit.

Not only does the variety yield a lot of fruit, it also tastes sweet and looks beautiful, making it very much sought after by consumers. After hearing of Tuan’s success, many local farmers paid him a visit to learn more.

The vineyard brings Tuan some 70,000 USD per harvest. With two to three harvests a year, his life has improved substantially. He is now planning to expand and is teaching local people how to get a vineyard started.

With determination and ceaseless effort, Tuan and his grape vines have brought a breath of fresh air and the promise of a better life to the village./.

