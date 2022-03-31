Society Hanoi named costliest city in Vietnam The capital city of Hanoi was the most expensive city nationwide in 2021, according to the Spatial Cost of Living Index (SCOLI) compiled by the General Statistics Office.

Society Japan’s experience in water management introduced Experts from Japan’s Osaka Municipal Waterworks Bureau (OMWB) tabled solutions to better manage water quality and losses at a recent online conference.

Society Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people return home safely from Ukraine Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people in Ukraine have been brought home safely on six flights arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with relevant ministries, sectors and representative agencies of Vietnam in the country.