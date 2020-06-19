Environment Phu Yen strengthens solid, plastic waste management The People’s Committee of central Phu Yen province and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam held a conference on June 18 to discuss strengthening the management of domestic solid and plastic wastes in the locality.

Society Tra Vinh: Climate change adaptation project benefits the poor Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.

Environment Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years are among the signs that the Mekong region is facing increasing risks from extreme weather events and developments, says a new report by the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

Environment Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly 745 billion VND (32 million USD).