Leaders Leaders from ASEAN’s 10 member countries pose at the opening event of the 2016 ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos last year (Photo: The Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains a focus in Indonesia’s external policy for 2017.



At an international press conference to review the diplomacy’s operations in 2016 and announce external policy for this year held on January 10 by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasised 14 points that Indonesia will focus in this year, in which she affirmed the strengthening of Indonesia’s contribution to ASEAN, towards the maintenance of unity and the central role of ASEAN.



“This year, we will commemorate ASEAN’s 50th anniversary by pursuing the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the concrete contribution of ASEAN in the region; encouraging a more constructive role for the EAS as an ASEAN-led mechanism in safeguarding the security and stability of the region; reinforcing ASEAN unity and centrality.”



Indonesia will ensure that peace and stability in the region must be maintained. Once again, negotiation between ASEAN and China on the Code of Conduct in the East Sea will be very important, she said.



According to the minister, stability and security in the region, especially in the East Sea, will be created if all nations respect international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Minister Marsudi stressed the settlement of Indonesia’s boundaries with neighbouring countries while mentioning the external economic issue such as intensifying development, trade and investment cooperation with potential markets in Africa and Latin America.



Besides, the diplomacy will focus on other issues like citizen protection, counter-terrorism, global commitments in various fields, the hosting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Summit in March, and optimising the support for Indonesia’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2019-2020 tenure.-VNA