The Committees for Foreign Affairs of the National Assemblies of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) sign a joint declaration pledging to strengthen coordination (Photo: VNA)



– The Committees for Foreign Affairs of the National Assemblies of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) have pledged to strengthen coordination to increase the role of the legislatures in implementing agreements and development initiatives signed by the three countries’ governments based on the trilateral traditional friendship and cooperation.The trio signed a joint declaration in the field at their sixth meeting which wrapped up in Vientiane, Laos, on August 3.During the two-day event, delegates discussed policies and laws relating to illegal travelling, migration, and marriage of citizens in the CLV Development Triangle Area, as well as measures to promote peace, security and development in the region.They exchanged their views on stepping up coordination to prevent drug and human trafficking, cross-border crimes and terrorism, and scrutinise explosives left over from war in the CLV Development Triangle.Participants also talked about the sustainable use, management and protection of water resources and natural resources in the Mekong River, along with measures to cope with climate change and ensure effective water and geological management in each nation.They welcomed the joint declaration which includes several contents of the eighth Summit of the CLV Development Triangle Area held in Vientiane, Laos, in 2014, and the ninth Summit of the CLV Development Triangle Area in Seam Reap, Cambodia, in 2016, and other meetings between the three countries.The three sides recognised the efforts of the joint coordination committee in building an action plan for 2030 connecting the three economies and a development scheme for the rubber industry in 2020, along with an agreement to promote and facilitate trade in the CLV Development Triangle Area.They supported the committee to establish a taskforce to build a joint tourism development plan and study the expansion of cooperation in the CLV Development Triangle Area as well as define prioritising socio-economic development projects to promote trade with development partners, and financial institutions.They expressed their support for the adoption of projects on infrastructure development to facilitate trade, investment, tourism and transport of goods and exchanges among CLV people.

They suggested intensifying cooperation in infrastructure development, trade, investment, tourism, education and culture, and in combating smuggling, addictives, and various kinds of crimes to ensure border order and security.



The trio also urged to increase the responsibility of authorities at all levels and develop human resources to boost people-to-people exchanges.

The seventh meeting of the CLV National Assemblies’ Committees for Foreign Affairs will take place in Vietnam in 2019.-VNA