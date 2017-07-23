Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message to Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni, expressing his thanks for the warm welcome given to him by the King, the country’s leaders and people.In his message, the Vietnamese Party chief said he believes after his State visit to Cambodia from July 20-22, the bilateral traditional friendship, neighbourliness, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation will develop to a new height for the sake of their people as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and beyond.He hoped Cambodia will reap more significant achievements in the cause of national building and defense.

Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Party Central Committee and head of the Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, told the press that the visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is an important historical milestone in the bilateral relations as it took place in the year the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties.Furthermore, in the context of regional and global complicated developments, the visit demonstrates the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, he said.The two countries are aware that assistance during the past years is invaluable that should be preserved and promoted, he said.Built on the solid and broad cooperative foundation forged over the past 50 years, the two sides agreed to make greater efforts to lift their relationship to the next level, reinforce trust, and promote their cooperation in a deep, practical and efficient manner, he stressed.“In any circumstances, Vietnam and Cambodia must always be good, sincere, and faithful neighbours having close-knit ties, and all-faceted, efficient and concrete cooperation,” the official said.He added that for the first time, the two countries’ Ministers of Foreign Affairs signed a joint statement enhancing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and all-around collaboration in the witness of the Vietnamese Party chief, the Cambodian Prime Minister and other leaders.The joint statement mentions major orientations for developing the bilateral relations in all fields in the coming time along with solutions to addressing some existing problems.