Party chief visits Cambodia’s top Buddhist monks in Phnom Penh

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese delegation take picture with Most Venerable Monk Tep Vong at Unalom pagoda (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 21 visited Most Venerable Monk Tep Vong at Unalom pagoda and Most Venerable Monk Bukri at Svay Pope pagoda in Phnom Penh as part of his ongoing State visit to Cambodia.Most Venerable Monks Tep Vong and Bukri welcomed the Vietnamese Party leader, saying that his visit shows the strong growth of the Vietnam-Cambodia ties in all fields, and closer solidarity between the two nations.They wished Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese delegation good health and luck.On his part, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong expressed his delight that the Buddhist community in Cambodia plays an important role in the great solidarity bloc of the nation.He noted that through the history, Buddhism has made great contributions to the national defence and construction and hoped Cambodia’s Buddhist activities will become more diverse to contribute to the country’s growth.He said that in Vietnam, Buddhism has grown strongly and acted for the common development of the nation.He expressed his wish that the Buddhist communities of Vietnam and Cambodia will foster connection to share experience, thus promoting the relations between the two nations.He also wished Most Venerable Monks Tep Vong and Bukri good health to continue contributing to the growth of Buddhism and ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is on a State visit to Cambodia from July 20-22.-VNA