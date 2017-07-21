Vietnam, Cambodia treasure close-knit relations

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and King Norodom Sihamoni reiterated the “good neighbours, traditional friendship, and sustainable, long-term, comprehensive cooperation” between Vietnam and Cambodia during a gala dinner hosted by the Cambodian King for the visiting Vietnamese Party chief in Phnom Penh on July 20 evening.
King Norodom Sihamoni said Party General Secretary Trong’s State visit to Cambodia will contribute to tightening the solidarity, friendship and fraternity between the two countries.
“The visit is a vivid manifestation of the enhanced friendship, fraternity and the long-standing cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, hence bringing peace and development to their people and contributing to maintaining stability in the region and the world at large,” he said.
The King noted that the exchange of official visits by Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders, which yielded good results, have contributed to strengthening the bilateral relationship.
Vietnam and Cambodia have shared a stance in the international arena and worked together to preserve the ASEAN Community through negotiations, he said.
In reply, Party General Trong expressed his satisfaction with outcomes of his talks with King Norodom Sihamoni as well as meetings with Cambodian leaders, during which the two sides reached high consensus on issues of common concern.
He said the past 50 years have proven the close ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, which have been tested through struggles for national independence and against the genocidal regime Pol Pot, and the cause of national development in each country.
Describing the relations as the valuable asset of both countries, the Vietnamese Party chief said the relationship is likely to reach a new high, meeting the aspirations and pragmatic interests of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia and the world as well.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is in Cambodia for a State visit from July 20-22 at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. -VNA