Vietnam, Cambodia treasure close-knit relations

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) and King Norodom Sihamoni at the gala dinner (Source: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and King Norodom Sihamoni reiterated the “good neighbours, traditional friendship, and sustainable, long-term, comprehensive cooperation” between Vietnam and Cambodia during a gala dinner hosted by the Cambodian King for the visiting Vietnamese Party chief in Phnom Penh on July 20 evening.



King Norodom Sihamoni said Party General Secretary Trong’s State visit to Cambodia will contribute to tightening the solidarity, friendship and fraternity between the two countries.



“The visit is a vivid manifestation of the enhanced friendship, fraternity and the long-standing cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, hence bringing peace and development to their people and contributing to maintaining stability in the region and the world at large,” he said.



The King noted that the exchange of official visits by Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders, which yielded good results, have contributed to strengthening the bilateral relationship.



Vietnam and Cambodia have shared a stance in the international arena and worked together to preserve the ASEAN Community through negotiations, he said.