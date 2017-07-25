Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) on July 25 ​and Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev (Source: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on July 25 hosted a reception for Secretary of Russia’s National Security Council Nikolai Patrushev who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, General Lich highlighted the fruitful development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia across fields, including cooperation in national security and defence.



He also commented on the effective collaboration between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Russian council.



In reply, Nikolai Patrushev expressed his belief that the Vietnam-Russia relationship will be deepened, particularly in the field of national defence, following the spirit of a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries in 2013.-VNA